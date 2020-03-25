Mediacorp to continue production of TV shows amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mediacorp actresses at Star Awards 2019. (PHOTO: Mediacorp)

SINGAPORE — Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp says that it will continue production of its television shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to queries from Yahoo Lifestyle SEA, a Mediacorp spokesperson said on Wednesday (25 March), “Filming, production and artiste trainings continue as per normal. Precautionary measures including temperature taking have been implemented for cast and crew. Anyone feeling unwell will be advised to seek prompt medical attention. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and will make adjustments where necessary.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Mediacorp continues to provide quality and entertaining programming for our audiences, be it through in-house content, co-productions or acquired titles across all our platforms,” the company added.

Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media business, operates six TV channels, 11 radio stations, two news websites, and streaming services for video and radio stations. The company is the country’s only television network with free-to-air programming.

Last month, Mediacorp said that it would postpone its annual Star Awards ceremony to the second half of 2020 due to the pandemic. “This is a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all artistes, crew and guests. It is also so that we can focus on rallying ourselves behind the national effort of combatting COVID-19 during this period,” the company said on 19 February.

Outside of Singapore, the pandemic has caused disruptions across the global entertainment industry, with TV and film productions being stopped, movie releases delayed, cinemas and theatres closed, and film festivals cancelled.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 558. Singapore’s aggressive measures in combating COVID-19, such as extensive contact tracing, have been praised by leaders and health authorities overseas including the World Health Organisation.