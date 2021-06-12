MediaCentral Corporation Appoints Carmelo Marrelli CFO; Announces Former CFO Rodney Davis Has Stepped Down

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaCentral Corporation (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) (“MediaCentral” or the “Company” or “we” or “us”) today announced the appointment of Carmelo Marrelli as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marrelli replaces Rodney Davis, who stepped down from his position on June 10, 2021, effectively immediately.



Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services, Inc., a Toronto firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm that provides corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services. DSA already provides MediaCentral Corporation with corporate secretarial, regulatory filing service and full service transfer agency.

“We are thrilled to engage Marrelli Support Services to provide the front end of MediaCentral’s accounting functions in addition to regulatory compliance. DSA already provides the back end, giving MediaCentral an end-to-end solution,” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Davis is Partner and Practice Leader of GreySuits, a Toronto-based financial and accounting services firm.

“The company would like to thank Mr. Davis for his efforts and contributions to Media Central during his time with the Company,” said Pavlakis. “We wish Rodney the best.”

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com .

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com . Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. The Straight’s print edition is published weekly on Thursdays and daily on-line at www.straight.com The Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver’s most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com . Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto’s news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com . NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About CannCentral Inc.

With unique daily content appealing to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, Canncentral is poised to become the leading digital publisher for all things cannabis. Canncentral Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About ECentralSports

ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for eSports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. ECentralSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

Contact:

Maria Micieli

Corporate Secretary

mariam@mediacentralcorp.com

416-434-6311



