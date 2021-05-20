How media can restore public trust by becoming bridge builders after COVID and election

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·12 min read

Editor’s note: This article is an adapted excerpt from USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey’s new book, "Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age," published with permission from Polity.

They’re hillbillies.

They’re unemployed coal miners. They’re uneducated.

They’re religious wackos. They’re conservative wingnuts.

The harsh stereotypes of the people of Appalachia are deeply entrenched in the American consciousness. During the 2016 presidential campaign, those ugly caricatures flooded the airwaves, newspapers, websites, and social media accounts of powerful news outlets responsible for accurately depicting the people of a sprawling region that ranges from portions of southwest New York state southward through Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, and into parts of Georgia and Alabama.

“Welcome to Trump County, USA,” Vanity Fair blared in a headline on a story reported from Monongalia County, West Virginia. The writer led the story with a lurid anecdote: “It is a little after midnight on a Friday in late January. I am in a strip club in Morgantown, West Virginia, drinking (expletive) American beer that tastes like ice and newspaper. A man is passing me a semi-automatic handgun and telling me to pull the trigger,” the story begins.

“I am in West Virginia to understand Donald Trump,” the writer explains later in the story. “At least, to the extent that the political embodiment of a Hardee’s commercial needs to be understood. Specifically, I’m here to understand the people who want him to be president.”

Nathan Bomey&#39;s book, &quot;Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age,&quot; available in May 21, 2021.
Nathan Bomey's book, "Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age," available in May 21, 2021.

It was evident in Morgantown that the exploitive portrayal of Appalachia was deepening the divide between journalists and the public. At West Virginia University (WVU), journalism professor Dana Coester was fed up.

“At one point, I had a PowerPoint slide of all the headlines from ‘Trump Country,’ ‘Trump Nation,’” Coester told me when I visited the WVU Reed College of Media’s state-of-the-art multimedia journalism center in Morgantown. “It was the Atlantic, the New Yorker – everybody had done their stint in West Virginia or Appalachia. We started to joke that there aren’t even that many miners left, but all of them had been interviewed by national media to be representative of the region.”

Hidden Common Ground poll: Americans want compromise but think political gridlock will worsen

Are we as divided as we think?: Challenging the narrative of a divided America

Albeit with some notable exceptions, the coverage had a generally acidic tone, highlighting extremes and regurgitating tired stereotypes. For Coester’s journalism professor colleague Gina Dahlia, it was hurtful. The typical story highlighted “the redneck that was drilling a hole in the side of the truck and putting the Confederate flag in it,” Dahlia said.

She was not surprised. “I was born and raised in West Virginia, so I’ve been here my entire life,” she said. “So I’ve definitely seen media swooping in.” She recalled TV journalist Geraldo Rivera descending upon West Virginia to cover the Sago Mine disaster of 2006. “He was trying to interview exactly the stereotypical West Virginian. It didn’t matter if there were educated people standing around. He wanted the toothless, coal-mining wife to interview,” she said. “That was just one example of what I’ve seen living here my entire life.”

As Trump’s victory turned the world’s gaze toward the nearly defunct U.S. coal-mining industry and pockets of rural poverty, the media’s emphasis on Appalachia’s extremes intensified. Numerous outlets dispatched correspondents to the region to puzzle out how Trump had prevailed – ignoring the fact that polls showed the extent to which educated, wealthy, suburban voters had played a crucial role in hoisting Trump into the White House.

“Our phone rang off the hook after the 2016 election,” said Tim Marema, vice president of the Kentucky-based Center for Rural Strategies and editor of the nonprofit’s Daily Yonder, a rural news publication. “It’s not hard to tell which journalists already had their story before they called and were only looking for information and sources that confirmed their preconceived opinion, which is literally the definition of prejudice. Some people talked to us like we were a casting agency: ‘I’m looking for a coal miner who voted for Trump.’”

To be sure, some outlets pieced together coverage providing nuanced perspectives on the region. But many reporters simply exploited locals who voted for Trump, worsening the disconnect between journalists and the public at a time when trust in the news media was already suffering.

The assignments took similar shape: “Go find someone on food stamps who voted for Trump” or “Go find someone on disability or Medicare who voted for Trump,” Marema said. “There was a degree of empathy in these stories for difficult conditions some Americans face. But that was lost within the paternalism and self-righteousness.”

In the months leading up to the election, Coester and WVU visiting journalism professor Nancy Andrews had begun researching and preparing a proposal for a news project to provide better coverage of the region. But they still didn’t know exactly what they wanted it to be. The day after the election, however, they sprang into action. (Full disclosure: Andrews was one of my editors during my tenure as a reporter for the USA TODAY Network’s Detroit Free Press from 2012 to 2015.)

“It’s actually kind of funny because we had pages and pages of reports and planning and meetings,” Coester said. The day after the election, they set the plan aside. “We wrote this one-paragraph mission statement. And then we just got started.”

Their initial concept was simple: launch a “pop-up publication” to blanket Appalachia with comprehensive news stories and multimedia coverage during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey&#39;s book, &quot;Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age.&quot;
USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey's book, "Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age."

Within weeks, the leaders formed a collaboration between the WVU Reed College of Media, West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and the Daily Yonder to tell authentic stories with the hope of rebuilding trust, forming new connections, and bringing attention to the region’s multiplicity of issues. They named the project 100 Days in Appalachia, aiming to make a national impact with coverage of the region: “Our feeling was if we can surface a more complex narrative about this region, then we’re training an audience how to look with more complexity at whatever community they’re reading about, not just their own,” Coester said.

As a native of West Virginia, Dahlia couldn’t pass up the chance to help lead the project. “I definitely felt a personal interest in trying to change that narrative because I’m so tired of people assuming that we’re not as good as them, that we’re not as smart as them, that we’re not as educated as them,” she said.

The Cheat River forms from tributaries high in the Allegheny Mountains of eastern West Virginia and flows northward to meet with the Monongahela River just before crossing into southwestern Pennsylvania.
The Cheat River forms from tributaries high in the Allegheny Mountains of eastern West Virginia and flows northward to meet with the Monongahela River just before crossing into southwestern Pennsylvania.

From the beginning, the goal was to use journalists embedded in local communities to highlight the region’s challenges and opportunities, failures and victories, insularity and diversity. In doing so, the editors envisioned forming partnerships with for-profit and nonprofit news outlets, enabling those organizations to publish locally generated stories on a broader platform.

“The whole vision for this was to create a regional publication that was actually talking to national media – and to external, national audiences – to say, ‘Whatever you think you know about the region, you’re probably wrong,’” Coester said. “We wanted to create a very assertive counternarrative, which also had the goal of trying to restore some faith in coverage. I mean, there is a very legitimate reason why people do not have trust in media coverage and representation of themselves.”

Andrews saw this first hand. The multimedia editor and photographer led the online publication’s initial feature, “100 Days, 100 Voices,” a series designed to authentically depict the people and places of the region through photography. She resolved not to fall into the trap of lazily training her camera lens on blighted communities and seeking out only explicit images of poverty. Instead, she sought to deliver a kaleidoscopic view of Appalachian schools, churches, businesses, and residents, without ignoring the region’s problems, but also without exploiting them.

“We tend to think of stereotypes very much in visual terms. I’ve joked that when a photographer comes to Appalachia, the color is somehow drained out of their camera,” Andrews said with a knowing laugh.

“We’re all black and white and dirt,” Dahlia added.

There’s a reason for it. “Because it fits the narrative,” Andrews said. “So one of my basic rules was that I would always publish in color. No matter how monochrome the scene looked, Appalachia is in full color.”

As the veteran multimedia journalist ventured into Appalachian communities, she began hearing story after story of disenfranchised locals who felt misrepresented and mistreated by the national media.

At one point, her project took her to a church in McDowell County. “McDowell County is one of the poorest counties – it’s often the poster child for different issues. It’s a place on politicians’ punch list,” Andrews said. Rather than rundown and rickety, she said, the church had spotless carpeting, beautiful oak floors, and bright-red curtains. When she was sizing it up for photo opportunities, a parishioner came up to her, held her hand, and looked into her eyes. “Please, please be kind to us,” the church member told her.

“And I knew what she meant,” Andrews said. “She went on to tell a story about her experience with media and how the extreme was shown and how they went and photographed the snake handlers” – an isolated Christian sect that sometimes integrates venomous snakes into its spiritual practices. The West Virginian churchgoer wasn’t protesting the fact that the media had featured snake handlers in the past, but she objected to those images reflecting “the only representation” of her community – “that extreme view of religion,” Andrews said.

When news coverage capitalizes on extremes for the sake of web traffic or ratings, it widens the divide between journalists and the communities they cover.

“It’s really poignant to people,” Andrews said. “That’s where that lack of trust” originates.

Comprehensive, authoritative, nuanced news coverage is increasingly difficult to find in large part because local news outlets, which know their communities the best, have been crushed by the decline of print advertising revenue and paid subscriptions. Their decline has national consequences. In the absence of strong, local outlets – which thrived on trusted personal relationships between journalists and the community – the attention of news consumers has shifted toward national outlets and often extremely partisan online communities that foster polarization through social media. Plus, the news industry’s pivot toward emphasizing reader metrics to maximize revenue has unfortunately led to more sensational headlines and less intricacy in many quarters. Consequently, readers and viewers have grown increasingly cynical about the news content they encounter.

About six in ten Americans “think news organizations do not understand people like them,” according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted from February through March 2020. That includes 61% of white people, 58% of Black people, and 55% of Hispanic people.

“It’s not an Appalachia problem. It’s a universal journalism problem that so many communities feel not well represented almost anywhere you go,” Coester said. “I’m not certain a local journalist can do the labor of fixing that, but it’s probably the first place to start.”

To re-establish trust between journalists and the public – that is, to build bridges between them – requires investing in on-the-ground relationships between the two. Which is one key reason why 100 Days in Appalachia quickly ditched its temporary status. The organization’s leaders decided 100 days wasn’t enough. There were too many stories that would go untold if they limited themselves to that period of time.To keep the project going, Coester secured funding from foundation donors in addition to ongoing support from WVU.

With sufficient funding to continue beyond their initial period, the leaders transitioned the upstart project into a venture with an indefinite horizon and additional partnerships with local and major media outlets. “We quickly realized . . . that our issues have now become America’s issues, and there was no way we could stop the conversation after 100 days because these issues were not going away,” Dahlia said.

From the beginning, the 100 Days in Appalachia crew sought to highlight the voices and faces of Appalachian residents who have been largely ignored in the popular press. The publication launched a 360-degree video series called, “Muslim in Appalachia,” to illustrate how the region is not religiously monolithic.

“Yes, I do wear a headscarf on my head, and I probably don’t look like your stereotypical American,” West Virginia resident Sara Berzingi, a Kurdish American Muslim whose family moved to America when she was 4 years old, said in one of the videos. “Our nation is so great and so powerful because we’re all from so many different backgrounds.”

In one story, Brian Gardner, a student who “defines himself as a biracial, LGBT, religious minority,” is featured joining hundreds of West Virginians protesting Trump’s ban on people from certain Muslim-majority countries from visiting the United States.

What these stories demonstrate is that we, as journalists, can be bridge builders. We can use our platform to paint authentic portraits of people and their communities, fostering trust and understanding with readers and viewers. Those seeds of trust help combat the tendency among some consumers – conservatives in particular – to dismiss legitimate journalism as “fake news” when the coverage makes them uncomfortable.

“When people see themselves and hear themselves, there’s an incredible validation and resonance there,” Coester said. “People understand that journalists are going to write about problems, but to do so authentically and also with that nuance [is important] because people are smart, and they’ll see if you’re just sensationalizing an issue or their identity.”

Let me add this: We, as journalists, can also be bridge builders without compromising our core principles of objectivity and truth.

“Journalism can bring communities together,” Andrews said. “Throughout history we have gathered around the campfire to tell a story. So we need storytellers. Sometimes they’re investigative storytellers, and sometimes it’s just how we tell stories so that we get to know each other and know our community. That’s how you know your neighbor. Some of those stories just bring you to tears and make you love your neighbor a little bit more.”

USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey is the author of "Bridge Builders: Bringing People Together in a Polarized Age," which will be published Friday by Polity. Signed copies are available here. You can follow Nathan on Twitter or email him at nbomey@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Bridge Builders' book: How media can restore trust in 'polarized age'

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri's focus in contract negotiations: 'This is all about winning the championship again'

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.

  • The best version of Connor McDavid is knocking on the postseason door

    It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is shattering expectations while building AL MVP case

    Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is building a strong case for American League MVP contention.

  • Raptors' Masai Ujiri on Maple Leafs' playoff run: 'This is their year'

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri believes this is the year the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

  • Knicks expecting 13K fans for first playoff game in 8 years amid easing COVID restrictions

    Madison Square Garden is going to be raucous on Sunday. And it won't be the only NBA arena with more fans during the playoffs.

  • Antonio Brown deal with Bucs on hold until he passes physical following knee scope

    Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.

  • Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth face legacy-defining moment at Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have a chance to add to their already substantial legacies this weekend at the PGA Championship.

  • Mike Trout's calf injury makes Shohei Ohtani the overwhelming AL MVP favorite

    Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Bettors like Sergio Garcia to lead after Thursday's first round

    Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • North Division champ will win free beer for their entire city

    Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stellar in 4-1 win over Oilers in Game 1

    EDMONTON — Connor Helleybuyck made 32 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday to open their first-round playoff series. Dominic Toninato and Tucker Poolman scored goals and both Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler added empty-netters for Winnipeg in its first playoff meeting with Edmonton since 1990 in their Smythe Division days. Hellebuyck was a standout on his 28th birthday. Last season's Vézina Trophy winner stared down a barrage of shots in the final minutes as the hosts pressed for a goal. Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first playoff goal in his NHL post-season debut. Edmonton starter Mike Smith had 18 saves in the loss. No fans were allowed in Rogers Place, but Alberta Health provided an exemption for a dozen front-line health workers to attend Wednesday's game. Game 2 is Friday in Edmonton before Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday respectively in Winnipeg. Oilers captain Connor McDavid officially earned his third Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's regular-season points leader earlier Wednesday when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks concluded the campaign. The 24-year-old finished with 33 goals and 72 assists in 56 games played, which was 21 points more than teammate and runner-up Leon Draisaitl. Both Oilers were held off the scoresheet Wednesday. Edmonton boasts the top power-play in the NHL, but didn't convert its one chance with a man-advantage. Edmonton had the momentum going into the opener with a 7-3-0 record compared to Winnipeg's 3-7-0 in their last 10 games of the regular season. Led by McDavid's seven goals and 15 assists, the Oilers also won the season series 7-2. But the Jets brought a hard game to the opener taking away time and space from Edmonton's attack and tying up Oiler bodies and sticks. Edmonton outshot the visitors 22-14 over two periods, but the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third. Play continued for a few seconds before the goal horn sounded for Toninato's game-winner at 10:46 of the third period. He'd tipped a Logan Stanley blast from the blue-line, but the puck flew out so quickly it wasn't immediately signalled a goal. Toninato was playing just his third game for Winnipeg. The 27-year-old made his debut in the second-last game of the regular season. The Jets drew even to 1-1 on Poolman's goal at 11:01 of the second period. Smith didn't secure the rebound on a Blake Wheeler shot, and Poolman swept the puck underneath the Edmonton goaltender. Puljujarvi scored the first goal of the series at 8:24 of the second period. Teammate Tyson Barrie's shot from the blue-line bounced off Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo for Puljujarvi to corral and thread under Hellebuyck's arm. Winnipeg out-hit Edmonton 31-19 in a goal-free first period. Edmonton's Josh Archibald delivered the biggest check of the period, however, crunching defenceman DeMelo into the boards. Notes: Wheeler's assist gave him a franchise-leading 29 career playoff points … Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper-body) were scratched Wednesday … Oilers forward Zach Kassian drew back into the lineup after sitting out 11 games with a lower-body injury. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Soto hits scoreboard, Scherzer wins again, Nats top Cubs 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field’s right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third straight decision in the Washington Nationals' 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Soto became the 16th player to hit the scoreboard that was installed in 2012, hitting a 421-foot drive on a 3-2 slider in the fifth from Jake Arrieta (4-4) that gave Washington a 4-1 lead. Soto also singled twice. Scherzer (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. The three-time Cy Young Award winner labored at times against the Cubs but has given up just four runs over his last four starts. Kyle Finnegan, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand combined on three-hit relief. Hand struck out three in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances despite allowing Javier Báez's solo homer. Ian Happ's RBI single had pulled the Cubs to 4-2 in the fifth. Arrieta allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list caused by a cut in his right thumb. Washington stopped the Cubs' three-game winning streak and dropped Chicago to 21-21. Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner had RBIs for the Cubs, who slipped to .500 (21-21). Jake Arrieta (4-4) yielded four runs on seven hits in five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. Nico Hoerner’s bloop single in the second drove in the first run. Trea Turner hit an RBI single in the third and scored on a wild pitch, and Victor Robles' run-scoring single gave Washington a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Robles would have reached second, but tripped over first base and stayed down for a few minutes while training staff checked an ankle. THAT’S HIS BAG Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the seventh in an argument with first-base umpire Chris Conroy. Turner struck out on a pitch that sailed over catcher Willson Contreras. Turner sprinted to first, but was called out for running outside the baseline and creating interference as Contreras’ throw went into right field. Martinez picked up the first base bag, slammed it to the ground and then kicked it. SPECIAL K Scherzer passed Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for 19th place on the strikeout list. Scherzer has 2,860 strikeouts. ROSTER MOVE The Cubs selected P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa before the game and designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Higgins, listed as a catcher, made his major league debut when he pinch hit in the fourth, then stayed in the game to play first. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: An unidentified player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, Martinez said before the game. That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. The Nationals placed RHP Erick Fedde and RHP Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the first pitch. RHPs Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espina were activated from Washington’s taxi squad to fill the spots. Cubs: RF Jason Heyward left in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo was held out of the starting lineup with lower back tightness. ... SS Baez also didn’t start, put pinch hit in the seventh and stayed in the game. UP NEXT Washington RHP Joe Ross (2-3, 5.80) faces Chicago RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.27) in the series finale on Thursday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matt Carlson, The Associated Press

  • Flaherty earns ML leading 8th win as Cards beat Pirates 8-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night. Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. He is the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar each accomplished the feat in 1985. Kodi Whitley relived Flaherty in the seventh and allowed three runs on a walk and two hits without recording an out. Tyler Webb, Génesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley bridged the gap to Alex Reyes who struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 13th save in as many opportunities. Tommy Edelman had two hits and drove in three runs and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBIs as the Cardinals improved to 5-0 against Pittsburgh this season. Pirates starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He departed the game suffering from left calf discomfort with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the second inning. Cahill was removed while facing Flaherty after walking Harrison Bader and Justin Williams and plunking Edmundo Sosa with a pitch. The Pirates say he is day-to-day. Flaherty lined the first pitch he saw from reliever Duane Underwood to right field to drive in Bader. Edman followed with a two-run single, and Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added RBI singles to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run to right field in the fifth inning. It was his fourth of the season and the first allowed by Flaherty in four May starts. St. Louis scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to expand its lead to 8-2. TRAINER’S ROOM: Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) participated in a simulated game pregame. The team expects to send him on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis Thursday or Friday. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) threw 42 pitches allowing just one hit with five strikeouts in three innings in a rehab start for Indianapolis. Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) will be activated off the injured list to start against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Mikolas will be making his season debut after missing the entire 2020 season with a right flexor tendon. UP NEXT: Pirates: RHP Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.35) ERA will get the start to open a four-game series at Atlanta Thursday night. The Braves will counter with LHP Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23 ERA) Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martínez (3-4, 4.35 ERA) will be activated from the injured list to start the opener of a three-game series Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press

  • Royals pounce on Brewers bullpen in 6-4 win for 2-game sweep

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run, and the Kansas City Royals used a late rally against the Milwaukee bullpen to squeak past the Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night. Scott Barlow (2-1) got the final two outs of the seventh inning, Greg Holland worked the eighth and Josh Staumont coughed up a run in the ninth before striking out Omar Narvaez looking with two runners aboard for his fifth save. The two-game sweep gave Kansas City its first series win over the Brewers since June 2015. The Royals had managed just two hits off Corbin Burnes when the Brewers ace left leading 3-2 after six innings. Soler was the first batter of the seventh and promptly hammered J.P. Feyereisen's second pitch to end his 0-for-12 skid. Feyereisen (0-2) then gave up Kelvin Gutierrez's single and walked Michael Taylor. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners, and Lopez turned an attempted squeeze play into a bunt single that allowed pinch runner Jarrod Dyson to score easily. The Royals added two more runs off Brad Boxberger in the eighth before their own bullpen finished things off. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the second and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run with a spectacular leaping catch in the sixth. The Brewers still scored on the sacrifice fly, but Taylor's catch saved a run and kept Kansas City within 3-2. Bradley homered off Brad Keller earlier in the game to end his own 0-for-22 slump. Steady drizzle predicted all afternoon began in the third, then the rain picked up in the top of the fourth, and for a while it looked as if it would be a race to play enough innings to call the game official. The showers briefly subsided, though, and Burnes and Keller kept dueling. Burnes baffled the Royals with his darting 85 mph curveball and searing 95 mph cutter while Keller kept getting the Brewers to chop into groundouts. Keller was lifted with a runner on third and one out in the sixth. Bradley promptly tagged Jake Brentz with a deep fly ball that, despite Taylor's catch at the top of the wall, allowed Avisail Garcia to tag up with the go-ahead run. Burnes was pulled after six innings, and Soler's homer and Lopez's go-ahead bunt rendered moot his latest dazzling start. He allowed just two hits over six innings, and while Burnes walked his second batter of the season, he also struck out nine to join the Indians' Shane Bieber with at least that many Ks in each of his first seven starts. Pedro Martinez has the major league record with at least nine strikeouts in his first nine starts for Boston in 1999. TRAINER'S ROOM Brewers: OF Christian Yelich (back) played his second game at DH after returning from a long IL stay. He was 0 for 2 with three walks. “He's fine. Haven't had any trainer conversations or anything,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. MENTAL BREAK The Brewers gave struggling SS Luis Urias a break from the lineup after making four errors in the past two games. One on a throw to first base in the eighth inning Tuesday night allowed Kansas City to add an insurance run in its 2-0 win. “He’s in a little bit of a mental slump, not a physical slump," said Counsell, who used Pablo Reyes at shortstop Wednesday night. "Those are a little bit trickier to fix or understand how to help him, but we’re doing our best.” UP NEXT Both teams get Thursday off before RHP Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee to open a three-game series Friday night in Cincinnati. The Royals remain at home, where they have not announced a starter for their series opener the same night against Detroit. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • Kluber tosses Yankees' 12th no-hitter, tops Rangers 2-0

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit's Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969. Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. New York got its only runs in the sixth inning on Tyler Wade's RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1). PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego beat Colorado for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games. Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save. Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz's 10th homer and a single by Cruz. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth. RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7 BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore. Mike Brosseau also homered for Tampa Bay, which has won a season-high six consecutive games. At 25-19, the Rays are six games above .500 for the first time this year. Ryan Thompson (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks gave up a run in the ninth, but stranded two men to earn his first save since 2019. Trey Mancini hit two home runs as part of a four-hit night and tied a career high with five RBIs for Baltimore, which has dropped nine of 11 and fell to a majors-worst 6-17 at home. Paul Fry (0-1) took the loss. MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami over Philadelphia. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games. Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi García finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies. Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games. BRAVES 5, METS 4 ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead. Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series. Pinch-hitter Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh. The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out. Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak. Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Jonathan Villar’s homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. GIANTS 4, REDS 0 CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a late double and San Francisco blanked Cincinnati. Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart doubled leading off the fifth, and the Reds managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits. Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati. RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32. Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East. Verdugo hit a two-run drive and Martinez ended a 12-game homerless drought with an opposite-field shot as the first five batters reached safely against Ross Stripling (0-2). Bobby Dalbec also drove in a run with a double. Richards (4-2) allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He induced three double-play grounders. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press