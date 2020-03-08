Media reacts to Archie Miller's rant equating Joe Lunardi, bracketologists to 'Sesame Street'

Indiana coach Archie Miller ranted against an interesting target following his team's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday: "Sesame Street."

Archie Miller compares bracketology shows on TV to Sesame Street and defends his confidence in Indiana's resume #iubb pic.twitter.com/r8mC8GWxFl — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 7, 2020

More precisely, he attacked college basketball bracketologists — particularly ESPN's Joe Lunardi — calling them a "children's show" in a curious attempt to defend his team's NCAA Tournament credentials. Miller's rant came after Indiana gave up a seven-point lead to fall to 19-12 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. Prior to the loss, Sporting News' projected the Hoosiers as an eight seed. After Saturday's results, Lunardi has Indiana playing in a first-four game as an 11-seed.

"If you watch 'Sesame Street' and you listen to all the characters on 'Sesame Street' talk and everyone gets all 'ahhh' when you listen to the guys on 'Sesame Street,' it's a children's show," Miller said in his postgame news conference. "Every bracketology is a children's show."

"Since Dec. 3, we have not played one team that's not a high-major team. No one's done it. But when you start to go through the bracketology and you listen to the 'Sesame Street' cartoon guys on TV who need people to click and do all this stuff, the bottom line is strength of record: Who did you play, what did you beat?"

The story could have ended there, but Miller offered one final parting shot, reportedly after walking away from the podium:

"When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend. Now he's crapping on Indiana to get people to watch his 'Sesame Street' show. Now he can go back in the trash can where he came from."

Talk about a Grouch.

Miller's diatribe certainly didn't sit well with those who cover him. Here are how some college basketball media members — including Lunardi — reacted to Miller's rant:

Media reacts to Archie Miller rant

College basketball reporters: Look at this fool Archie Miller being a jerk to media members



Also college basketball reporters: Look! It’s Bob Knight back at IU ZOMGGGG



— Blake Schuster (@Schustee) March 7, 2020

Archie Miller seems like a jerk to be honest pic.twitter.com/C5TywMmxwN — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 7, 2020

Archie Miller not happy with bracketology pic.twitter.com/PreJenBdnS — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 8, 2020

Archie Miller was out of line but this phony outrage and need to run to the defense of Joe Lunardi by his media cronies is a bit silly. If you are in this business and offer opinion and criticism you need to deal with criticism yourself. Archie was petty but give me a break. — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) March 8, 2020

I personally like Archie Miller (and he’ll crush me like Lunardi for saying this) but I think you have to win big at a place like Indiana if you’re going to keep acting like this. #faceoftheprogram https://t.co/Yb4VToLUKU — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 7, 2020