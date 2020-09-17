Media persons authorised to cover monsoon session may undergo 'Rapid Antigen Test' mandatorily at Parliament House

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Media persons authorised to cover the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament may undergo 'Rapid Antigen Test' mandatorily on daily basis at Reception, Parliament House, according to a release by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The necessary testing facilities will be available at Reception, Parliament House from 9 AM to 2 PM every day.

The monsoon session of Parliament which kicked off on Monday with several precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19 is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

