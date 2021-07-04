Media Outlets Dampen Enthusiasm For Independence, American Flag In July 4 Weekend Posts

Bruce Haring
·2 min read

Not everyone was celebrating the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this weekend. Particularly three prominent media outlets, who delivered decidedly downbeat assessments of the significance of American independence and its symbols this weekend.

The New York Times chose published a report on the implications of displaying the American flag.

The Times article was headlined “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite,” and claimed that honoring the flag was now a right wing motif. It said that supporters of former President Donald Trump embraced the flag “so fervently” that liberals have “all but ceded the national emblem to the right.”

“Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the Times tweeted on Saturday.

National Public Radio, referring to “13 British colonies,” also downplayed the significance of the Declaration of Independence in two Twitter posts, noting that “women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time.”

In a second tweet, NPR added, “The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans. Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words,” NPR added a quote from Treuer: “We remain committed to forcing this country to live up to its own stated ideals.”

USA Today chimed in with a story headlined, “Are you ambivalent about celebrating July 4? You’re not alone.”

Prominently featured in the story was Fordham University critical race theory law professor Tanya K. Hernandez, who noted that It’s common for marginalized U.S. citizens to question reveling in Fourth of July festivities,

The story also noted a Gallup poll finding from last year that found that the number of US adults saying they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be American hitting a 20-year low.

