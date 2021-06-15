Media Notice - Parliamentary Secretary Neil Ellis to highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies

BELLEVILLE, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food will highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies and participate in a virtual tour of the Port of Johnstown, Ontario.

Date

June 16, 2021

Time

9:15 a.m. (EDT)

Location

Virtual

Participation details

To join by videoconference

Meeting link:

https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m785f419858570d633fdde2ea3d8177c4

Meeting number: 173 335 4190

Password: pPZBTD6a$54

Participants are encouraged to join the conference five minutes before the meeting begins to ensure their browser is properly configured. Participants will be held in a waiting room until the event beings.

The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

To join by telephone

Please register with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Media Relations team for instructions.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada



SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/15/c4367.html