Media Notice - Parliamentary Secretary Neil Ellis to highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies
BELLEVILLE, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food will highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies and participate in a virtual tour of the Port of Johnstown, Ontario.
Date
June 16, 2021
Time
9:15 a.m. (EDT)
Location
Virtual
Participation details
To join by videoconference
Meeting link:
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m785f419858570d633fdde2ea3d8177c4
Meeting number: 173 335 4190
Password: pPZBTD6a$54
Participants are encouraged to join the conference five minutes before the meeting begins to ensure their browser is properly configured. Participants will be held in a waiting room until the event beings.
The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.
To join by telephone
Please register with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Media Relations team for instructions.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/15/c4367.html