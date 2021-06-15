Media Notice - Minister Jim Carr to highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies
MORRIS, MB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Minister Jim Carr will highlight new program to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies and participate in a virtual tour with a leading developer of clean grain dryer technology, Triple Green Products of Morris, Manitoba.
Date
June 16, 2021
Time
11:30 a.m. (CT)
Location
Virtual
Participation details
To join by videoconference
Meeting link: https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m18b96bcc25431262f361e387ea2b06a1
Meeting number: 173 119 7801
Password: piDpQUP*428
Participants are encouraged to join the conference five minutes before the meeting begins to ensure their browser is properly configured. Participants will be held in a waiting room until the event beings.
The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.
To join by telephone
Please register with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Media Relations team for instructions.
