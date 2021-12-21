Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce additional support for food security across Canada
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will virtually join representatives from food banks and local food organizations across the country to announce additional funding to support food security across Canada.
Date
December 22, 2021
Time
11:30 am (EDT)
Location
Virtual
Participation details
To join by videoconference
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=mbc3926fa6629a978b5eedf536979e502
Meeting ID: 2340 265 0709
Passcode:9MHm3ZggG@3
*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select "use computer audio" when opening the meeting in the application. ***
To join by telephone
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
