Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce additional support for food security across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will virtually join representatives from food banks and local food organizations across the country to announce additional funding to support food security across Canada.

