Media Notice - Government of Canada to provide an update on the potato wart situation in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will provide an update on the potato wart situation in Prince Edward Island. Minister Bibeau will be joined by members of the PEI Caucus.

Date

Monday, December 20, 2021

Time

9:30 a.m. (EST)

Participation information

Access by videoconference: https://meet163.webex.com/meet163/j.php?MTID=m6eb93fe361b89f7dc5fe92ab866996e3

Conference number: 2630 575 9635

Access code: PUeTznRB394

*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not affect the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select "use computer audio" when opening the meeting in the application.

Access with telephone line

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.

