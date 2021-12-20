Media Notice - Government of Canada to provide an update on the potato wart situation in Prince Edward Island
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will provide an update on the potato wart situation in Prince Edward Island. Minister Bibeau will be joined by members of the PEI Caucus.
Date
Monday, December 20, 2021
Time
9:30 a.m. (EST)
Participation information
Access by videoconference: https://meet163.webex.com/meet163/j.php?MTID=m6eb93fe361b89f7dc5fe92ab866996e3
Conference number: 2630 575 9635
Access code: PUeTznRB394
*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not affect the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select "use computer audio" when opening the meeting in the application.
Access with telephone line
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
