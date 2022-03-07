Media Notice - Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Agriculture Ministers participate in Fireside Chat on International Women's Day
OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - In the spirit of International Women's Day, women agricultural leaders will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Vicki Brisson, Member of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council. Participants include:
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food,
The Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fisheries, New Brunswick
The Honourable Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, British Columbia
The Honourable Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Ontario
The Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance, Industry, Tourism and Investment and Minister responsible for the Status of Women
Date
March 8, 2022
Time
11:00am EST
Location
Virtual
Participation details
Media are invited to observe the panel discussion online at: www.facebook.com/CanadianAgriculture
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
