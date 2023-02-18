Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says

·2 min read

TORONTO — Peter Herrndorf, lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died at age 82.

Matthew Herrndorf confirmed the news, saying his father died of cancer early Saturday morning "surrounded by family" at Toronto's Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital.

"He had a big and consequential and important life, and (it's) hard to put into words what he meant to us and what he meant to Canada," Matthew Herrndorf said in an interview Saturday.

Peter Herrndorf served as head of the National Arts Centre from 1999 to 2018 after a long career in media, and is credited for establishing the NAC Foundation and NAC’s Indigenous Theatre Department.

Herrndorf was born in Amsterdam, raised in Winnipeg, and got a political science and English degree from the University of Manitoba in 1962. He later studied law at Dalhousie University and obtained a master's in administration from Harvard Business School, his biography on the NAC's website said.

Herrndorf joined the CBC in Winnipeg in 1965, eventually becoming a vice-president, where he helped develop long-standing series including The Fifth Estate and The Journal.

He later took on roles as publisher of Toronto Life magazine, as well as chairman and CEO of TVOntario.

Herrndorf was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2008 for having "revolutionized Canadian broadcasting, publishing and the performing arts" at the various organizations where he served.

He later received the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award from former Governor General Julie Payette during the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards at Rideau Hall in Ottawa in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Herrndorf was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2007. He, in fact, was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2008.

Latest Stories

  • SIU probing Toronto police investigation after two men fall from balcony

    TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men fell from an apartment balcony and were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end. The province's Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police officers were at a condo building in the Liberty Village neighbourhood around 9:15 p.m. on Friday night to execute a warrant at a seventh floor unit. The SIU says shortly after police breached the unit's front door, two men went over the balcony. It s

  • Leafs 'energized' by O'Reilly deal as Dubas takes big swing ahead of trade deadline

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is in near-constant communication with his head coach. When the messages started to dry up Friday afternoon and into the early evening, Sheldon Keefe had an inkling there could be news coming down the pipe. "I know Kyle well enough now," said Keefe, who has been joined at his GM's hip professionally for more than a decade. "When he gets quiet, I have a pretty good sense some things are happening." And happen they did. Dubas took part in some late-

  • The life and death of Fritznel Richard: What happens after Roxham Road

    At almost two years old, Jeffrey has travelled across more countries than most people see in a lifetime. Lying in his mother's lap, his eyes wide, he barely makes a sound. The only time he cries is when she puts him down. His mother is Guenda, the wife of Fritznel Richard, the 44-year-old man whose frozen body was found more than a week after he attempted to cross by foot into the United States on Dec. 23. They're sitting on a couch in the Naples, Fla., home of Guenda's younger sister. A framed

  • Stella Stevens, Nutty Professor Actress and '60s Hollywood Bombshell, Dead at 84: 'OG of Badass Women'

    The actress died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, her son Andrew Stevens confirmed to Variety and Deadline

  • Florida Boy, 11, Dies from a Flesh-Eating Infection After Twisting Ankle on Treadmill

    "For this to kill him in just a matter of days was crazy," Jesse Brown's cousin said of the 11-year-old's death

  • Six dead after shooting in Mississippi town

    STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.

  • Stella Stevens: Nutty Professor and Poseidon Adventure star dies at 84

    The co-star of Elvis Presley also worked in TV on series such as Murder She Wrote and Magnum, P.I.

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

  • Alex Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head: ‘I’ve got a flat tire’

    Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead

  • 'Mom, I hear gunshots.' Michigan State students live through a second mass shooting

    There is a disturbing new class of students who have lived through a school mass shooting: Students who have lived through two.

  • Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

    DALLAS (AP) — Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47. Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis wrote the bestseller “Girl, Wash Your Face,” was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin, according to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death since Hollis, who was last seen

  • Charges filed against teen in fatal wreck that killed Kansas City police officer

    A Tonganoxie man faces charges for a crash that killed a Kansas City patrol officer, a pedestrian, and the officer’s K-9 police dog Wednesday night.

  • Turkey quake survivors struggle to bury their dead

    In the Turkish town of Pazarcik, a soccer pitch has been turned into a burial ground for people killed by the earthquake which struck 11 days ago. Each freshly dug grave is topped with a wooden plank marking the same date of death - Feb. 6, 2023 - when this town was devastated by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history. A red scarf had been wrapped around the wooden plank at a nearby grave.

  • Police sent Morro Bay man to hospital for care. He was found dead in SLO creek 8 days later

    The 37-year-old man was sent to the hospital in San Luis Obispo after being arrested for public intoxication.

  • ‘World’s oldest’ law enforcement officer, of Johnson County, TX, dies at 99, officials say

    Deputy Bill Hardin began his police career on February 1, 1947 at the Fort Worth Police Department.

  • Bombshell voicemail shows Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son found ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders

    ‘I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,’ it says

  • Suspect in killings of three at Montclair home is related to victims, sheriff says

    More than two weeks after three family members were killed at home in a shooting that rocked Montclair, investigators said Pete Renteria, 29, is wanted on suspicion of murder.

  • Stella Stevens, Who Starred in ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’ Dies at 84

    Stella Stevens, who starred with Elvis Presley in “Girls! Girls! Girls!” and with Jerry Lewis in “The Nutty Professor” as well as in disaster film “The Poseidon Adventure,” died Friday in Los Angeles. Her son, Andrew Stevens, said she had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 84. “Girls! Girls! Girls!” (1962) was one of the […]

  • Sheriff: Gunman kills 6, including ex-wife, in Mississippi

    A lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather Friday at multiple locations in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi, the sheriff said, leaving investigators searching for clues to what motivated the rampage. Armed with a shotgun and two handguns, 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum opened fire at about 11 a.m. and killed a man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck parked outside a convenience store in Arkabutla, near the Tennessee state line, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said.

  • A 39-year-old pastor died after trying to go 40 days without food and water while fasting like Jesus

    By the time Francisco Barajah was admitted to the hospital, his organs had failed and he'd lost so much weight he couldn't stand, The BBC reported.