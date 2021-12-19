Second Ashes Test hit by coronavirus scare as two members of media test positive

The second Ashes Test was hit by another coronavirus scare after two members of the media tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The two individuals were working for separate organisations at the Adelaide Oval with one of them confirmed as a member of the crew serving the BBC.

Consequently, no members of the BBC commentary team or from Australian broadcast partner ABC were admitted to the ground for the fourth day’s play. ABC provided commentary remotely from a studio.

We have been made aware of a second member of the visiting media who has returned a positive COVID result as part of the scheduled day six testing. This individual was working in the media centre in the western stand. He has not attended the ground today… [1/2] — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) December 19, 2021

News of the first positive test came to light early in the day with the person concerned understood to have conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan on Saturday.

Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.

A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.

“SA (South Australia) Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.

“In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

Pat Cummins was ruled out ahead of the match as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Reports of a second positive test from a person working in a separate part of the ground were confirmed later in the day. Other members of the media were required to undergo further testing as a result.

A further statement added: “We have been made aware of a second member of the visiting media who has returned a positive Covid result as part of the scheduled day-six testing.

“This individual was working in the media centre in the western stand. He has not attended the ground today and neither have his close contacts. We are undertaking a clean of the relevant media area in-line with our protocols.”

The developments occurred after Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match ahead of the first day’s play having been deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.