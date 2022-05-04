Media invitation - Vote of No Confidence in Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada

MONTREAL, May 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) will hold a protest in front of Marco Mendicino's office. UCCO-SACC-CSN will be marching in front of the Minister of Public safety's office to express its dissatisfaction with the Commissioner of Corrections Canada. According to Jeff Wilkins, National President of the union, "We are submitting our recent petition signed by thousands of our members and other employees of Corrections Canada which is a vote of no confidence in our Commissioner. Minister Mendocino needs to be made aware that the employees of the Correctional Service no longer have faith in his appointed Commissioner."

Where : Marco Mendicino's office, 511 Lawrence Ave W, Toronto, ON M6A 3B7



When: 10:00 eastern time



Why: Vote of no confidence for Commissioners leadership

About

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents over 7,400 members working in federal institutions across Canada. As law enforcement officers, we are an essential part of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), enabling it to fulfill its public safety mandate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Jeff Wilkins

National President

UCCO-SACC-CSN

SOURCE Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c6907.html