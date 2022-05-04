Media invitation - Vote of No Confidence in Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada
MONTREAL, May 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) will hold a protest in front of Marco Mendicino's office. UCCO-SACC-CSN will be marching in front of the Minister of Public safety's office to express its dissatisfaction with the Commissioner of Corrections Canada. According to Jeff Wilkins, National President of the union, "We are submitting our recent petition signed by thousands of our members and other employees of Corrections Canada which is a vote of no confidence in our Commissioner. Minister Mendocino needs to be made aware that the employees of the Correctional Service no longer have faith in his appointed Commissioner."
Where :
Marco Mendicino's office, 511 Lawrence Ave W, Toronto, ON M6A 3B7
When:
10:00 eastern time
Why:
Vote of no confidence for Commissioners leadership
About
The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents over 7,400 members working in federal institutions across Canada. As law enforcement officers, we are an essential part of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), enabling it to fulfill its public safety mandate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Jeff Wilkins
National President
UCCO-SACC-CSN
SOURCE Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c6907.html