Media Invitation - RCMP, RCMP Veterans' and toy industry professionals at the annual Toys for the North Volunteer Day

Join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), RCMP Veterans' and toy industry professionals at the annual Toys for the North Volunteer Day on November 29th where thousands of toys begin their journey to remote communities in northern Ontario, Newfoundland-Labrador, and Nunavut.

MILTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The 11th annual Toys for the North Christmas program is provided in partnership between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), RCMP Veterans' Association, Canadian Toy Association (CTA), Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Thomson Terminals.

Media are invited to attend Thomson Terminals in Rexdale, Ontario for a photo opportunity with retired and current RCMP officers and Canadian Toy Association representatives as they work tirelessly to sort, pack, and prepare thousands of toys for shipment to Canada's most remote northern communities.

WHEN & WHERE:

Toys for the North Volunteer Day - November 29, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

Thomson Terminals Warehouse, 49 Cityview Dr, Rexdale ON, M9W 5A5

Parking available on site

WHAT:

Report on the volume of toys that has been collected and will be gifted to children this season

Describe the process and partnership roles that make it possible to deliver thousands of toys to approximately twenty-five remote northern communities in Ontario, Newfoundland-Labrador and Nunavut.

Interview availability with representatives from the CTA, Thomson Terminals, RCMP and RCMP Veterans'

Photo and video opportunity

Help generate excitement for the season of giving and encourage Canadians to support their local toy drives.

RSVP REQUIRED:

Please RSVP with your attendance by November 28th to Rebecca Pereira at rebecca.pereira@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

COVID PROTOCOL:

Sign-in will be required

Masks or face coverings are required within the warehouse

Volunteers are limited to representatives from partner agencies

"Every child deserves a toy during the holiday season. Join us on November 29th to see first-hand the beginning of the journey for thousands of toys that will make their way to the furthest reaches of our country." – RCMP Cpl. Robert Buller, Toys for the North Coordinator.

'This year CTA member toy companies have donated more than $185,500.00 (approximately 10,078 pieces) worth of toys to the Toys for the North 2021 Campaign,' said Andrew Wagar, Canadian Toy Association. 'This is an incredible volume considering the unprecedented supply chain issues that have been affecting the industry this year, and we want to thank them for their generosity.'

