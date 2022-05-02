MEDIA INVITATION - Annual Public Meeting of ADM Aéroports de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal invites media representatives to its annual public meeting. On this occasion, Danielle Laberge, Chair of the Board of Directors, Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ginette Maillé, Chief Financial Officer, will present a review of activities as well as the audited financial results of the Corporation for fiscal 2021. The recovery of the air transport industry and ADM's financial outlook for 2022 will also be discussed.

This session will be held virtually, and registration is mandatory.

Please note that a press briefing via telephone will follow the meeting. Media representatives interested in participating must confirm their attendance at affaires.publiques@admtl.com to obtain more details.

Reminder

WHAT: Aéroports de Montréal Annual Public Meeting



WHEN: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10 a.m.



REGISTRATION: www.admtl.com

RSVP (press briefing) No later than 9:30 a.m. on June 5 to affaires.publiques@admtl.com

