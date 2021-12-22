Media executive Wendy Freeman steps down as head of CTV News

TORONTO — Wendy Freeman is stepping down as head of CTV News after more than 25 years at the network.

In a news release, Freeman says she plans to wrap up her duties at the end of the year.

Freeman has led Bell Media's CTV News division since 2010, overseeing news, information and current events programming including CTV News, BNN Bloomberg and CP24.

She has steered the network's coverage of many top news stories, including the COVID-19 pandemic and several federal elections.

Freeman has won a number accolades, including the Radio Television Digital News Association's National lifetime achievement award in June.

In the statement, Freeman expresses her gratitude for all of the people she's worked with, and says she is looking forward to "the next chapter of my career."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press