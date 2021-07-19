MEDIA ALERT: Join John Min, Andes Director of FAE for his RISC-V Forum Presentation “RISC-V Grows Up and Goes Big!”

Santa Clara, California, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Andes Technology Corp. will participate in the RISC-V Forum: Embedded Technologies. The event will detail code optimization, Embedded ABI (EABI), packed-SIMD, and fast interrupts. It will also describe RISC-V embedded technologies in the automotive industry, medical equipment, communications, graphic cards, and in disk drives.

Who: John Min, Andes Technology Corp.'s Director of FAE and specialist in Microprocessor based SOCs. He has architectural expertise managing trade-offs in power, size and performance for customizable and standard processors designs. He is experienced in CPU SoCs design using standard RISC-V and Custom Media Processor at Andes, as well as previously at SiFive, MIPS, Imagination Technologies, Agilent/HP, and LG Semicon.

Why: John Min’s presentation will detail the phenomenal growth for the RISC-V architecture over last 6 years. Initially developed for academic research as a controller for Vector engine, it has found home in many embedded microcontrollers. The presentation will describe how RISC-V is tackling the main processing challenges involved with Rich OS like Linux offering End User Applications and is starting to challenge the mainstream processing sockets.

Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.

When: Wednesday, July 21, 8:00 AM (Central Standard Time)

Where: To attend the lecture, register at https://community.riscv.org/events/details/risc-v-foundation-risc-v-forums-presents-risc-v-forum-embedded-technologies/



