MEDIA ALERT: New Atomera White Paper Discusses Dopant Blocking Advantages for 2nm and 3nm 3-Dimensional Semiconductor Devices

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 /Atomera Incorporated(NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, has released a white paper that examines the doping engineering challenges of fabricating the most advanced 3D semiconductor devices.

The white paper, "MST® Dopant Blocking for Advanced 3D Applications," discusses the exacting doping requirements for devices, such as nanosheets and gate-all-around (GAA) structures. The requirements for managing abrupt interfaces, with steep doping profiles, are becoming increasingly stringent. The white paper discusses how Atomera's MST® technology can be used to control dopant diffusion in layers thinner than 5nm, meeting key requirements for advanced 3D devices.

The white paper first briefly examines the history of FinFET devices, then looks at how these evolved into the latest 3D device structures. The paper then focuses on how the diffusion of dopant atoms can impair the performance of all of these devices, the challenges of minimizing dopant diffusion, and then a detailed examination of how MST is an excellent candidate for controlling dopant diffusion, especially when compared to the typical carbon-doping.

The white paper is available on Atomera's website www.atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) risks related our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreement or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customer; (3) risks related to our ability to advance the licensing arrangements with our initial integration licensees, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, ST Microelectronics and our fabless licensee, to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know­how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Story continues

Investor Contact:

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

Media Contact:

Jeremy Hyatt

(949) 607-9000

pr@gflashmedia.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653841/MEDIA-ALERT-New-Atomera-White-Paper-Discusses-Dopant-Blocking-Advantages-for-2nm-and-3nm-3-Dimensional-Semiconductor-Devices



