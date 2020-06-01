MEDIA ADVISORY - The World's Newest Carbon Solution is in Alberta

CALGARY, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - As focus on climate and the environment heightens around the globe, so too does our need for action. In the spirit of Environment Week, an announcement on the world's largest capacity CO2 pipeline and carbon capture and storage system will showcase what is achieved when vision and perseverance come together to create action and solutions.

Join company leaders in a virtual announcement as they are available for interviews about the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line System: Kevin Jabusch with Enhance Energy Inc., Kerry Margetts with North West Redwater Partnership, and Jeff Pearson with Wolf Midstream.

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Press release and media kit will be available on June 2, 2020 at www.actl.ca/ACTL2020

Kevin Jabusch

President and CEO, Enhance Energy Inc.

Kevin Jabusch, President and CEO, Enhance Energy Inc. (CNW Group/Alberta Carbon Trunk Line)

Since 2015, Kevin Jabusch has been the President and CEO of Enhance Energy Inc. After receiving his Professional Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan, Kevin went on to gain a wide range of technical, operational, financial and commercial experience. Kevin began his career as a Production and Reservoir Engineer with Dome Petroleum where he was involved in the operation and development of Alberta's largest Enhanced Oil Recovery project. Over the last three decades, Kevin has led a number of successful energy development companies but is currently guiding the efforts of Enhance Energy to be Canada's preeminent low-carbon energy producer.

Kerry Margetts

President, NWR Partnership

Kerry Margetts, President, NWR Partnership (CNW Group/Alberta Carbon Trunk Line)

Kerry Margetts joined NWR in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President in 2017. Since graduating as a Chemical Engineer from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Kerry has gained over 35 years of experience in the refinery and petrochemical industry. Prior to joining NWR, some of Kerry's roles included being Shell's Ontario Distribution Manager, the General Manager of Shell's Sarnia Refinery and Chemical Plant, and his final role as their General Manager for Contracting and Procurement. Over the years, Kerry has gained hands-on experience in safety, external relations, industrial relations, maintenance, operations and large turnarounds, which makes him a valuable asset to Alberta's newest stand-alone refinery.

Jeff Pearson

President of the Carbon Business Unit, Wolf Midstream

Jeff Pearson, President of the Carbon Business Unit, Wolf Midstream (CNW Group/Alberta Carbon Trunk Line)

Jeff Pearson is charged with oversight of Wolf's Carbon Business Unit, which includes responsibility for the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line system, as well as new business development in the carbon space. He joined Wolf in 2018 and brought a robust engineering background and more than 20 years of diversified experience across the oil and gas sector. After graduating as an Engineer from the University of Alberta, Jeff went on to earn his MBA from the Tuck School of Business Dartmouth. Jeff is a Professional Engineer and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Directors. Before Wolf, Jeff was Vice President Business Development and Strategy at Veresen Midstream LP, Manager of Business Development at TAQA North, Vice President at ARC Financial and a Strategy Consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (CNW Group/Alberta Carbon Trunk Line)

