MEDIA ADVISORY - Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, Government of Canada and Government of Ontario to sign historic agreement related to child and family services
WHITEDOG, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Chief Waylon Scott, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, will participate in a signing ceremony of a trilateral coordination agreement on child and family services with Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.
Date: March 10, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)
Where:
Wabaseemoong Community Hall
Whitedog, ON
Please note that Wabaseemoong Independent Nations will have a Zoom link available for media wishing to attend virtually. To access the Zoom link, please contact Wabaseemoong Independent Nations:
Abbie Siroishka
abbie.siroishka@kenorachiefs.org
807-407-4282
