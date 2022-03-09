MEDIA ADVISORY - Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, Government of Canada and Government of Ontario to sign historic agreement related to child and family services

WHITEDOG, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Chief Waylon Scott, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, will participate in a signing ceremony of a trilateral coordination agreement on child and family services with Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

Date: March 10, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)

Where:

Wabaseemoong Community Hall

Whitedog, ON

Please note that Wabaseemoong Independent Nations will have a Zoom link available for media wishing to attend virtually. To access the Zoom link, please contact Wabaseemoong Independent Nations:

Abbie Siroishka

abbie.siroishka@kenorachiefs.org

807-407-4282

