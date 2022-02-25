Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement for Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador with the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, and Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East.



Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. NST

Event URL: Please contact Kathryn Sommers at KathrynSummers@gov.nl.ca to

register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovNL

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c5057.html