Media Advisory: Virtual COVID-19 Resilience Announcement in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021



Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT



Virtual event: To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to Amber Bryant-Peller at abryant-peller@cityofkingston.ca. Once you are online, please keep your phone muted.



Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Kingston's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TheCityofKingston

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/14/c2671.html