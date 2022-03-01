MEDIA ADVISORY - Vancouver Business and Indigenous Tourism Leaders Call on Federal Government to Urgently Remove Pre-Departure Testing for Fully Vaccinated Travellers
VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Together with the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, Vancouver business and Indigenous tourism leaders including tour operators, attraction owners, travel agents and industry representatives will hold a press conference in Vancouver, calling on the federal government to entirely remove pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travellers before April 1st.
Date:
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 10:00 am, PST
A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.
Location:
Fairmont Pacific Rim
1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver
Emerald A Room
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: 416-764-8682
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549
Confirmation #: 71304868
Livestream: Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels
