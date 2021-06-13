Media Advisory - Travel & Tourism Industry Leaders to Hold a Press Conference at Ottawa International Airport

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry leaders and members of the Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable, including the leaders of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, the Hotel Association of Canada, the National Airlines Council of Canada and the Canadian Airports Council to hold a press conference.

Canadian Tourism Roundtable Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable)
Date:

Monday, June 14, 2021



Time:

Remarks at 11:30 am, EST
A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.



Location:

Ottawa International Airport
Arrivals curb – in front of Parkade facility opposite the terminal
Ottawa, ON



Media Teleconference Line:



Local: 416-764-8651
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0620
Confirmation #: 02193136



Livestream:

Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels



Note:

Members of the media are asked to park in the Parkade – vouchers will be provided.


Ontario public health guidelines are in effect – please maintain the proper physical distance. Where this is not possible, please wear a face covering.

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/13/c5590.html

