Media Advisory - Travel & Tourism Industry Leaders to Hold a Press Conference at Ottawa International Airport
OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry leaders and members of the Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable, including the leaders of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, the Hotel Association of Canada, the National Airlines Council of Canada and the Canadian Airports Council to hold a press conference.
Date:
Monday, June 14, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 11:30 am, EST
Location:
Ottawa International Airport
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: 416-764-8651
Livestream:
Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels
Note:
Members of the media are asked to park in the Parkade – vouchers will be provided.
Ontario public health guidelines are in effect – please maintain the proper physical distance. Where this is not possible, please wear a face covering.
SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/13/c5590.html