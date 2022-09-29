MEDIA ADVISORY - Thousandth Day Rally for Victims of Flight PS752

PS752 Justice

OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When: 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

Where: The march will begin at the Supreme Court of Canada (301 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON K1A 0J1) and finish at Parliament Hill with speeches.



What: The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) will be marking the thousandth day since the downing of Flight PS752 with a march and rally in Ottawa. The event will emphasize the need to hold the Iranian regime accountable for the downing of Flight PS752 and reinforce the Association’s continued demands for truth and justice.

Media are invited to join the event for photo and interview opportunities.

Additional Information

One thousand days after the tragic downing of Flight PS752, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims continues to fight for truth and justice. The Association is specifically asking the Canadian government to take concrete action in the following ways:

Refer Flight PS752’s case to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization Have Global Affairs Canada place Magnitsky Sanctions on senior members of the IRGC and Iranian regime concurrently Have the RCMP open a domestic criminal investigation into the PS752 case Write a letter of support for the Association’s recent Article 15 submission to the International Criminal Court



The Association also stands with the people in Iran against the Iranian regime for its ongoing atrocities towards women and civilians. Your attendance to stand in solidarity with all those who seek justice would be appreciated.

For more information, contact:

Oliveah Numan

onuman@sussex-strategy.com

Hamed Esmaeilion

speaker@ps752justice.com



Website: https://www.ps752justice.com



