Media advisory - Statistics Canada to hold news conference to present 2021 Census data on Canada's shifting demographic profile

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 27, 2022, Statistics Canada will release the second set of results from the 2021 Census. This release will explore Canada's shifting demographic profile, and for the first time ever, will include data about the gender diversity of our population. Additional questions on sex-at-birth and gender were added to the 2021 Census to allow more Canadians to be better represented. Data about age and the various types of dwellings in Canada will also be released.

The release will be published in Statistics Canada's Daily at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on April 27, 2022. Information about subsequent releases throughout 2022 is available here.

Statistics Canada officials will hold a news conference to present high-level national, provincial, and territorial findings for the second release from the 2021 Census. Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

On April 27 and the following days, Statistics Canada will also grant interviews regarding this 2021 Census data release. Members of the media are invited to submit their requests for interviews and/or custom tabulations ahead of the release date to the Media Hot Line.

Date

April 27, 2022

Time

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The news conference will be held virtually.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 7501902#

