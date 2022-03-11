Media Advisory - Scotiabank's 2021 Public Accountability Statement now available online

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's 2021 Public Accountability Statement is now accessible. Scotiabank's Public Accountability Statement is issued annually and provides an overview of the Bank's contribution to the Canadian economy and society, which includes its engagement in corporate philanthropy, supporting small business and providing access to financial services.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

At Scotiabank, we are guided by our purpose, for every future. We know that the long-term success of our Bank is fundamentally intertwined with the futures of those around us. Our annual Public Accountability Statement highlights how Scotiabank supports its employees, customers and communities across our Canadian footprint.

For more information please visit: www.Scotiabank.com

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c0907.html