Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for International Women's Day

MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will glow purple from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening in celebration of International Women's Day.

This year, the Government of Canada's theme is Women Inspiring Women. This special illumination celebrates all the women and girls who inspire us by demonstrating leadership and making important contributions to the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. International Women's Day is an annual reminder that advancing gender equality leads to important benefits for everyone in Canada: it increases economic prosperity, leads to greater health and happiness, promotes peace and security and creates more just and equitable societies.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c6336.html