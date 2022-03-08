Media Advisory - Reminder - Minister Ien to deliver remarks at Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case ceremony

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will deliver remarks during a ceremony to honour the recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case. The Governor General will celebrate four Canadians who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality.

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: The ceremony will be streamed via Facebook Live on Women and Gender Equality Canada's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wage.fegc/

Notes for media: There will be no media availability during this event. For interview requests or questions, please reach out to one of the contacts listed below.

