Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 28, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Ottawa Yom HaShoah Commemoration Service and deliver remarks. Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen will also be in attendance and deliver remarks.
National Holocaust Monument
1918 Chaudière Crossing
Ottawa, Ontario
