Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 17, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually participate in a panel discussion as part of the SHE Conference.
Closed to media
12:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local Persian business to highlight Nowruz.
Note for media:
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Carolyn Bennett, will visit a supervised consumption site and meet with workers and volunteers.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c7053.html