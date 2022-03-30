Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 31, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with a delegation of deputies from the Parliament of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c7924.html