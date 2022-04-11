Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Note: All times local
Edmonton, Alberta
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement highlighting Budget 2022 tax cuts for small businesses. A media availability will follow.
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local small business to highlight Budget 2022 supports for small businesses. Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault will also be in attendance.
1:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.
7:45 a.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister will air live on 92.7 CKJS' Good Morning Philippines.
