Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Edmonton, Alberta


Private meetings



10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement highlighting Budget 2022 tax cuts for small businesses. A media availability will follow.




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.



12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local small business to highlight Budget 2022 supports for small businesses. Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault will also be in attendance.




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage



1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage



2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage


Media appearance:



7:45 a.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air live on 92.7 CKJS' Good Morning Philippines.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c4781.html

