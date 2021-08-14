Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, August 15, 2021

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in and the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day. Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards and was at his best rolling outside the pocket and throwing. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the