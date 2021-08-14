Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, August 15, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive at Rideau Hall for a meeting with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. He will be accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability.
Rideau Hall
1 Sussex Drive
