Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
