Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 17, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
6:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual celebration of Thai Pongal featuring front-line workers to highlight the contributions of Tamil Canadians during the pandemic. Toronto Mayor John Tory will be in attendance.
Media can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.
