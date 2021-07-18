Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 19, 2021

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Brampton, Ontario


Private meetings.


2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton West Kamal Khera, Member of Parliament for Brampton North Ruby Sahota, and Member of Parliament for Brampton South Sonia Sidhu will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.




Mount Pleasant Village


40 Lagerfeld Drive




Notes for media:




This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/18/c1682.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories