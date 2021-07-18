Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 19, 2021

The Canadian Press

SANDWICH, England — Collin Morikawa was making one of the most satisfying walks in golf, down the 18th fairway as a soon-to-be British Open champion, when he looked up at the huge grandstand surrounding the green. It was filled with spectators, who firstly were applauding and soon giving a standing ovation to a 24-year-old American making a historic start to his major championship career. So different to 11 months ago, when Morikawa won his first major — the PGA Championship — at an empty venue.