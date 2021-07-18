Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 19, 2021
Note: All times local
Brampton, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton West Kamal Khera, Member of Parliament for Brampton North Ruby Sahota, and Member of Parliament for Brampton South Sonia Sidhu will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.
Mount Pleasant Village
40 Lagerfeld Drive
Notes for media:
