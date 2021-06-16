Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, June 17, 2021

The Canadian Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Rivals Argentina and Uruguay go into their Copa America clash on Friday with neither team having won in three games since November. The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group B encounter at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. The winner could ultimately go on to top the group and avoid an early knockout-stage meeting with defending champion Brazil, which is in Group A. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has received criticism since the opening 1-1 draw