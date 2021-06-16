Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


Closed to media.


The Prime Minister will speak with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey.


Closed to media.


The Prime Minister will host a call with provincial and territorial premiers.


Closed to media.

