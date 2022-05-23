Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with a local family to discuss federal investments in housing.
Note for media:
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a brief media availability.
Notes for media:
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan will make an announcement regarding the 2025 Invictus Games. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Lawrence MacAulay and British Columbia Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Melanie Mark will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
5:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a food bank and meet with volunteers.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/23/c2603.html