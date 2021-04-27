Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.



10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually attend the National Caucus meeting.



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



4:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, will participate in a virtual town hall with youth from across the country.




The town hall will be streamed live on the Prime Minister's official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/CanadianPM.




Note for media:


This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

