Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 19, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson.
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the war in Ukraine.
