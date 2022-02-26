Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 26, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings

The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš.

The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă.

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister will join a call with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

