Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 21, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually meet with members of the Liberal Indigenous Caucus.




Closed to media.



12:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually visit a grade 6 class at Rocky Lake Elementary School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, with Member of Parliament for Halifax West Geoff Regan.




Closed to media.



2:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual discussion with the Commissioner and Directors of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.



.

Closed to media

