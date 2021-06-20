Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 21, 2021

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole hardly expects a smooth transition when Major League Baseball ups its efforts against sticky substances. Then again, the Yankees ace — like many around the game — isn't entirely sure what's going to happen. “I don’t have a lot of expectations, to be honest,” Cole said. “I think I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting for this to play out.” Beginning Monday, pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor bas