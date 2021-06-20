Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 21, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually meet with members of the Liberal Indigenous Caucus.
Closed to media.
12:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually visit a grade 6 class at Rocky Lake Elementary School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, with Member of Parliament for Halifax West Geoff Regan.
Closed to media.
2:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual discussion with the Commissioner and Directors of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.
.
Closed to media
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/20/c1540.html