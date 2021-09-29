Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will observe the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by attending an event with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and deliver remarks.
Centennial Flame
Parliament Hill
