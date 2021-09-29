Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The Canadian Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars opened training camp this month exactly one year after they were still playing in the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL bubble in Canada. In between was another exhausting, condensed season that ended without a return to the playoffs. “This team has been through so much the last 14 months,” coach Rick Bowness said. “The break, they obviously took advantage of it, but also missed playing in the playoffs. They missed being on the ice.” Dallas still has most of its