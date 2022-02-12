Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 12, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing illegal blockades.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/12/c5381.html