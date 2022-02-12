Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 12, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing illegal blockades.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/12/c5381.html