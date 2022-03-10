Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 10, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Berlin, Germany
Private meetings
8:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a breakfast meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Bellevue Palace
Note for media:
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Warsaw, Poland.
Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Note for media:
Warsaw, Poland
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Warsaw, Poland.
Warsaw Chopin Airport
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will tour a temporary refugee shelter with the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c8981.html