Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, February 13, 2022

Private meetings

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing illegal blockades.

