Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, February 13, 2022
NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, Canada, Feb. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing illegal blockades.
