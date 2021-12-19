Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, December 19, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec



Personal




Media appearances



10:00 a.m.

A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live.



11:00 a.m.

A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on CTV's Question Period.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/19/c7071.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories