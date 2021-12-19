Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, December 19, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Montréal, Quebec
Personal
Media appearances
10:00 a.m.
A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live.
11:00 a.m.
A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will air on CTV's Question Period.
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
