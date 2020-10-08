XTM to Deliver North America's First EMV and Contactless Enabled Instant Cash to Card Kiosk

TORONTO and MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to announce that it will begin shipments and installations in early October of its new instant cash to kiosk, or Reverse ATMs to large venues and stadiums across North America.

Users will insert bills into the kiosk and in less than 60 seconds the deposit will be applied to an EMV and contactless enabled Mastercard prepaid card. Secure and contactless payments will help to expedite transaction times, facilitating increased in-stadium sales. The XTM kiosk features a large 42-inch touch-screen that provides a frictionless quick and easy user experience. As well the large screen and intuitive software allow for promotion and advertising opportunities to be displayed when the kiosk is not in use. See: https://www.xtminc.com/reverse-atm.

XTM has orders from colleges, universities NHL, NBA and MLS stadium owners and other large venues looking for a turnkey, cost effective, fast and secure way to eliminate cash from their ecosystems. With the tremendous success of the XTM Today™ employee instant payout solution that eliminates cash disbursements for tips and earnings, this addition of an industry-first kiosk will facilitate a complete cashless solution.

"We are very excited to begin deliveries of our new kiosk in the coming weeks," said Marilyn Schaffer CEO at XTM. "The design, functionality and user experience of our kiosk makes it a true contender for large venue stadiums seeking to eliminate cash from their ecosystem."

Further details of will be forthcoming as XTM delivers and installs the kiosks.

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-COVID 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

